Zanaco sign Chawanangwa Kaonga on one-year deal

Silver Strikers forward Chawanangwa Kaonga has landed a one-year deal with Zambian Super League side Zanaco FC, Malawi24 can reveal.

This was announced through the team’s official Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.

“Zanaco Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Malawian striker Chawanangwa Kaonga on a one-year-deal.”

The striker has joined the Bankers as a free agent having previously played for Malawi TNM Super League side Silver Strikers in the 2022 soccer season.

Kaonga has also played for Mozambican sides Costa Do Sol FC and Clube Do Chibuto and TS Sporting in South Africa.

Speaking to the club media, Kaonga was delighted to join the seven time Zambian Super League champions.

“I am happy to be here. I have trained with the team for two weeks now and the style of play isn’t hard for me. I have already started settling in,” Kaonga told Zanaco FC Media,

Kaonga could make his MTN Super League debut on Sunday as the Bankers host Prison Leopards at Sunset Stadium.

Kaonga is expected to give competition to the likes of Tshite Mweshi and Francis Mustafa with Austine Chingozie Iheanacho remaining sidelined having joined the club with a knee injury four months ago.

