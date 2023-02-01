Chomanika yet to accept cabinet position in Chakwera administration

Opposition Democratic Progressing Party (DPP) lawmaker Owen Chomanika says he has only seen news of his appointment as Deputy Minister of Local Government on social media and is yet to decide whether to accept or not.

President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Chomanika in his new cabinet announced Wednesday morning.

Chomanika is the first member of an opposition party to be appointed into cabinet by Chakwera and the appointment has surprised many, including the lawmaker.

In an interview with the local media, Chomanika who is Member of Parliament for Chikwawa North appeared to suggest that he was not consulted before being named in Chakwera’s cabinet.

“But don’t ask me whether I accept the appointment or not. I am yet to sit down and consider it,” Chomanika said.

He, however, said he was encouraged that Chakwera has seen something in him that could help contribute to the development of Malawi, despite him being an opposition lawmaker.

Chakwera named a 27-member cabinet this morning and the cabinet is dominated by members of his Malawi Congress Party (MCP). There are also members of UTM which is led by Vice President Saulos Chilima

