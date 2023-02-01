DVV International, an organization that promotes adult education in the country, says there is a negative response from men on Adult Learning and Education (ALE).

The statement was made on Tuesday in Lilongwe during a one-day training on Adult Learning and Education which was organised by DVV International and Misa Malawi.

DVV International Regional Director for Southern Africa Gerhard Quincke said the number of men who show interest in adult education is lower compared to women.

Quincke, however, said despite that, there is a positive response from the general public at large which shows that as time goes by things will change for good.

“We all need education but many adults had no chance to go to school that’s why this is very important. As you know, things are changing and we want to make sure that no one is left behind,” he explained.

He went on to say that they are also focusing on digital learning, vocational training like tailoring and carpentry among others to empower and equip people with skills.

DVV international is working in more than 30 countries in Africa Asia Latin, America and Europe.

Adult illiteracy rate in Malawi is currently estimated to be around 34.25% for a population that boasts of more than 60% youth.

