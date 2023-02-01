K40 million missing at Malawi Sugarcane Association

Members of the association during their annual general meeting

The Sugarcane Growers Association of Malawi (SUGAM) is failing to account for over 40 million kwacha allegedly lost due to maladministration.

This was revealed during the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was held on Tuesday in Salima.

The association’s Executive Secretary Alex Mtengula attributed the loss to the past association maladministration within the finance department during the

The association’s Executive Secretary Alex Mtengula attributed the loss to the past association maladministration within the finance department during the

The association’s Executive Secretary Alex Mtengula attributed the loss to the past association maladministration within the finance department during the 2020/21 season.

He alleged the past administration lacked good policies and had dubious payments that had no supporting documents. He further pledged more improved workmanship and policies in the association.

Newly elected board chairperson for the association, Robert Dziweni, said the association will work collaboratively with different stakeholders and assured that they will enhance profit maximisation.

He said as a newly elected chairperson, he will push for speedy tabling of sugar bill and ensure that sugar prices are fair for Malawians.

Reported by Golden Kang’oma Junior

Follow us on Twitter: