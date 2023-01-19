Goats land police officer in jail

The First Grade Magistrate Court in Nsanje has sentenced a police officer, Richard Mpomba, to two years in prison for being found with stolen goats.

The officer was found guilty of receiving stolen property contrary to section 328 of the penal code.

State Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Victor Nachuma told the court that Mpomba committed the offense on March 29, 2022 by influencing his boys to steal goats for him.

In his submission, Nachuma asked the court to give a stiffer punishment to Mpomba considering that he was a police officer and that he intentionally committed the crime.

In mitigation, Mpomba through his lawyer prayed for leniency saying he was a first offender, his family depends on him and has lost his job because of the case.

First Grade Magistrate Watson Makhanamba sentenced Mpomba, who hails from Mwendothengo Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Tengani in Nsanje, to 24 months IHL effective the date of his arrest.

Reported by Andrew Salima

