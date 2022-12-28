Three die after drowning in Dedza

Three people have died in separate drowning incidents in Dedza.

The three include a 12-year-old girl identified as Adijah Cosmas who drowned in Linthipe 1 River.

Police say the girl was attempting to cross the flooded river on Monday when she was swept away.

Another minor identified as Gelevaziyo peter has also drowned in Nankokwe river in the area of Traditional Authority Kachindamoto where he and his friends went to swim.

Recently, a 66-year-old woman, Nasipotsi Nepeyala of Mazanjala village in the area of Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza, also drowned in Kantama River as she was returning from a drinking spree.

Police in Dedza have expressed concern over the increase in incidents of deaths by drowning especially involving children.

Dedza police deputy publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda said people in the district should pay keen attention to local weather forecast and be mindful to the warning signs as one way of living safely in this period of rain season.

He added that police have since intensified awareness campaigns to avoid a repeat of such cases as the district continue receiving heavy rainfalls.

