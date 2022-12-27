Police arrest thieves who stole items worth K6 million at Aquatic Sports Complex

Police at Kawale in Lilongwe are keeping in custody six suspects in connection to the theft of building materials worth six million kwacha at Aquatic Sports Complex.

This follows the invasion and theft of building materials at the complex which is at Kamuzu Institute for Sports on the night of December 24, 2022.

Kawale Police Station Sub-Inspector Mabvuto Phiri said among the stolen items include six circulation water pumps, 78 cartons of tiles, bags of cement, 30 buckets of paint all adding up to close to six million Malawi kwacha.

Phiri added that the suspects, are identified as Naphtali Kasisa (29), Lazarus Chakhadza (34),Triza Samson (23), Levison Nkhoma (29), Chosaziwa Khumalo, 48, and Umali Damison, 35.

“It is on record that on December 24,2022 during the night time the guards who were assigned to provide security at the warehouse, that had in stock of different building materials connived with Damison as a potential customer and former stores clerk to allow the entry of motor vehicles BL 8052 Isuzu 3 tonner with intentions to transport the stolen items after receiving cash.

“Following a successful operation, they all left their duty post,” he explained.

According to Phiri, Kawale Detectives went flat on ground and managed to arrest the six and recovered some items such as 28 buckets of paint, 34 cartons of tiles and five circulation water pumps.

Police also impounded the truck that was used during the theft. The motor vehicle belongs to Damison who is also in custody.

The suspects will appear before court to answer charges leveled against them.

Meanwhile, investigations are still underway to apprehend other accomplices who are at large and recover the remaining items.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24