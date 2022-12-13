Who is in Charge of Malawi? Catholic Bishops ask Chakwera

Catholic Bishops in Malawi say it is baffling that the President of the Republic of Malawi was not aware of the operation to arrest Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma as this raises fears that there are people commanding the state security agency behind the Malawi leader’s back.

The Bishops under Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) released a statement yesterday following the arrest of Chizuma who was arrested in Lilongwe City at 4AM and driven to Namitete Police Station which is 48 kilometres away from the city.

According to the Bishops, it is baffling that President Lazarus Chakwera was not aware of the operation involving a legitimate government organ like the police to arrest a high profile government official.

“Just like every Malawian, our fear is who is behind this, that he/she can command our security agent to act behind the back of our leaders?

“And if this is allowed to happen this way, how secure are we as citizens and as a Nation? This calls for serious investigation and reflection,” reads part of the statement.

The Bishops, while applauding government for taking steps to assure the nation that it is on top of the matter, said they are still concerned that this could only “be a cosmetic way of assuring the Nation that the government is in control.”

The Bishops have since urged the president to live up to the role of the fight against corruption and to demonstrate the importance of being led by the spirit of wisdom and intergrity.

The statement has been signed by seven Bishops in Malawi including ECM President Most Rev. George Tambala and Vice President RT Rev, Montfort Stima.

Others are Most Rev. Thomas Msusa, Peter Musikuwa and Martin Mtumbuka as well as John Ryan and Peter Chifukwa.

Chizuma was arrested on December 6 following a complaint by Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni relating to Chizuma’s leaked audio. Kayuni has since been suspended and a commission of inquiry has been instituted to investigate the matter.

