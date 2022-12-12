Motor vehicle theft lands man in Police custody

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 31-year-old man identified as Lameck Kadaula for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle.

According to Deputy Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, on December 08, 2022 at around 2100hours the suspect was offering for sale a motor vehicle Honda Freed registration number BZ 6518 at a price of K1,000,000 which was suspected to have been stolen from Machinjiri Township in Blantyre.

Blantyre Police detectives received a tip from well wishers and the officers managed to intercept the motor vehicle which was being driven by the suspect.

The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with an offence of theft of motor vehicle contrary to section 282 of the Penal code.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in Police custody pending court appearance.

Lameck Kadaula hails from Ndembo village in the area of Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu District.

