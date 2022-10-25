Esau Kanyenda: My story

In case you may wish to know Esau ‘Black Mamba’ Kanyenda’s background.

I started my football career in 1998,I was playing in Dwangwa FC and then spotted by South African agent Jomo Sono,the owner of Jomo Cosmos FC during the Cosafa under 17 in 1999.

I was playing in his under 17 team alongside former Flames pillar Peter Mponda, in two tours in Italy where we played several games and became second top goalscorer in both occasions. It pleased him to turn me into a professional player and had time to play in South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) between 2001 and 2003 from Dwangwa FC.

In 2003, I moved to Russia and joined FC Rostov in Russia’s Premier League. In 2005, I left n had a stint with FC Lokomotiv Moscow after being the third top goal scorer in Russian top league, but re-joined FC Rostov on loan until December 2007.

After two years with FC Lokomotiv Moscow then in January 2008 i decided to join FC KAMAZ Naberezhnye Chelny where I became the top goalscorer in that season.

I also played for Rotor Volgograd and Dynamo Bryansk onloan.

In 2012, I was persuaded to join the Danish side B93 by the former Malawi National Football team coach Kim Splidsboel.

In September 2012, I traveled back to South Africa where I signed a contract with Polokwane City.I won numerous awards before moving back home where I decided to play for Mighty Mukuru Wanderers where I helped the team to win the TNM Super league in 2017.

A year later I hanged my boots.

It has been a long journey.

*Kanyenda shared this story on his Facebook page.