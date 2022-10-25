DPP endorses anti-government protests

Mphepo

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has urged its members to join anti-government protests organised by activist Joshua Chisa Mbele and other activists under the Action against Impunity.

The party has said this in a statement signed by its Administrative Secretary Francis Mphepo.

The demonstrations are expected to be held on Thursday, 29 October, 2022 in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Zomba and Mzuzu.

Mphepo said party structures should be used in mobilising DPP members to join the demonstrations.

“All leaders of the party at area, Constituency, district, regional and national level committees are called to mobilise Malawians to join these demonstrations,” said Mphepo.

He then warned the Tonse Alliance Government against frustrating the protests, saying Malawians have a right to assemble and demonstrate peacefully.

“We call upon the Tonse Government to facilitate these planned demonstrations by providing necessary security to persons and property,” reads part of the statement.

Mbele and other activists said last week that they want to march to Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe becuse Chakwera has failed to use his executive powers to provide the much needed change that Malawians badly needed.

According to the activists, Chakwera is a chief architect and beneficiary of the major corruption scandals that have marred his two years in office.

“President Chakwera must be visited so that we tell him that we do not have confidence with the way he is managing this country,” said Mbele at a press briefing last week.

