Zomba Diocese donates drugs and clothes to inmates at Pyupyu Prison

Zomba Diocese through Catholic Directorate for Prison Ministry has donated medical drugs and clothes to inmates at Pyupyu Prison also known as Makwapala in Zomba.

Diocesan Director of Catholic Prison Ministry, Sister Priscilla Tembo, handed over the donation saying it was the wish of the Zomba Diocese to improve welfare of inmates in all the prisons within the diocese.

She added that the directorate decided to donate the clothes so that inmates should be able to dress up after their release from prisons after observing that most people are released from prisons with nothing to wear at home.

Association of Llamarada de Fuego of Spain donated the clothes to Zomba Diocese after an appeal for donation to improve welfare of inimates, according to Sister Priscilla.

“The donation will definitely help to improve the welfare of inmates and this has also relieve the government from spending on drugs to the prison,” she added.

On a spiritual point of view, Sister Priscilla encouraged the inmates to keep their faith and conduct regular prayers of God’s intervention in their day to day problems. She added that being an inmate is not the end of the world.

Pyupyu Prison, Office in Charge, Senior Superintendent, Ben Mthulama hailed Zomba Diocese for donating medical drugs and clothes to the prison facility, saying the drugs will make a difference because the prison take inmates to distant health centers for treatment.

The Officer in Charge also welcomed the donation of clothes saying this was commendable because most inmates are released from prison with no clothes to carry home.

He, however, appealed to organisations and individuals of goodwill to donate blankets and soap on top of rehabilitating a kitchen at Pyupyu Prison which is in bad shape.

Mthulama observed that Pyupyu Prison has tattered blankets which were bought in 2019 and cannot provide good beddings for the inmates.

The Zomba Diocese through the directorate of Prison Ministry donated the clothes to 345 inmates at the Pyupyu Prison.

The Catholic Prison Ministry in the Zomba Diocese provides medical drugs to five prisons namely; Zomba Maximum Prison, Pyupyu, Domasi, Mikuyu 1 and 2 with support from La Obra Maxima also from Spain

Archbishop George Desmond Tambala of Lilongwe Archdiocese who is also an Apostolic Administrator of Zomba Diocese is the founder of the Prison Ministry in Zomba Diocese.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24