Ecobank splashes out money to 100 mothers

In joining this year’s mothers day celebrations, Ecobank Malawi Limited gave out Xpress Cash tokens totalling to MK1 million to 100 random mothers who visited its branches during the celebrations period.

According to Ecobank Head of Brand, Marketing and Corporate Communications Tidzi Chalamba, the bank splashed out the money during the mother’s day week and the customer experience month of October and every lucky woman got K10,000.

Chalamba said this is part of mother’s day celebrations and further point out that the bank through the gesture wanted to appreciate mother customers that entrust their banking services.

He continued to explain that the bank values a lot the role mothers play in the banking industry, hence the idea to thank them for choosing Ecobank and he has since expressed optimism that this will cement the relationship with their mother customers.

“As a Bank that is geared to serve our customers better, we gave out these random Xpress Cash tokens as one way of showing appreciation to mothers that bank with us.

“We believe that this expression of appreciation will go a long way in strengthening and fostering the good relationship we have with our customers.” said Chalamba.

Chalamba further mentioned that the Xpress Cash tokens were redeemed for free at the Banks ATMs without using an ATM card via the cardless withdrawal option.

One of the customers who received the token, Ellen Tadala Mahiyu who transacted at Ecobank Ginnery Corner in Blantyre, expressed joy and thanked the bank for the timely surprise which she said will help her sort some personal issues.

“I would like to appreciate and thank Ecobank for this special gift of an Xpress Cash token. I am always happy to bank with Ecobank. Continue to serve us well with respect and dignity,” reacted Mahiyu.

Ecobank Malawi Limited. is part of the Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group.

