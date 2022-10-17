Wafa ndi imodzi: Drake loses £537,000 in betting

Canadian rapper Drake has lost more than half a million pound after the outcome of his betting came out the opposite.

The artist backed Barcelona and Arsenal to beat Real Madrid and Leeds, respectively. With a stake of £537, 000, the God’s plan star was in line to win £2.5 million.

Arsenal gave him hope after recording a slender 1 nil victory against Leeds. It was a different story in the El Classico as Barcelona were hammered by 3 goals to 1, much to the musician’s dismay.

The Canadian has a checkered past in as far as gambling is concerned. Teams and individuals have lost in the recent past after he has backed them, which is known as the ‘Drake curse’.

However he did not lose it all as he managed to raise the profile of his brand through Barcelona’s kit.

The Catalans wore Drake’s logo on the front of their jerseys as a way of celebrating the hip-hop star’s streaming achievements through Spotify.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24