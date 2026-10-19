Husband kills wife, dies after pesticide ingestion

A woman’s life ended in a devastating house fire allegedly set by her own husband, who later also died after ingesting pesticides in a heartbreaking tragedy at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa.



The deceased have been identified as Hekizimana Coilinie and her husband, Minanie Batazare.



According to Dowa Police spokesperson Alice Sitima, Batazare informed his brother that he had set their house ablaze while his wife was inside, ingested pesticides and fled the scene.



His brother rushed to the house, only to find Hekizimana already dead from burns sustained in the fire.



A search was later launched for Batazare, who was found near a graveyard struggling for his life, with a bag of chemicals beside him.



He was rushed to Dowa District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.



The bodies of both deceased are being kept at Dowa District Hospital mortuary pending postmortem examinations.



Police say investigations are continuing to establish the motive behind the incident.