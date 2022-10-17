Peter Banda`s Simba march to CAF Champs League group stages

Peter Banda`s Tanzanian side Simba SC has progressed to the group stages of the prestigious continental club competition CAF Champions League, after beating Angolan club Primeiro de Agosto at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Simba recorded a 4-1 aggregate score, after winning 3-1 away from home last week and a slender 1 nil victory in a return leg at home.

The former Griffin Youngsters and Nyasa Big Bullets striker could not hide his happiness after the victory.

“Done and dusted, well done boys and see you in the group stages,” he posted

The 22-year old missed both games against the Angolan club due to injury. Before missing the recent CAF games, he featured for Simba in their back to back victories against his former club Nyasa Big Bullets.