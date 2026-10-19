Swift backs better access to finance

A lack of access to reliable financial services can leave small business owners struggling to expand, parents worrying about school fees and families with few options to protect their savings.



Fair and affordable financing can help ordinary Malawians turn their ambitions into reality and build a more secure future for their families.



This is what has pushed Swift Capital Holdings to invest K5 million in the fourth Malawi Microfinance Network (MAMN) Annual Lakeshore Conference, which seeks to strengthen the sector’s ability to serve ordinary Malawians.



Swift Capital Growth Partners chief executive officer Joan Gausi said access to fair, reliable and innovative financial services could help people build businesses, educate their children and achieve their dreams.



“We are always looking to grow with Malawians. Our people are our purpose. When Malawians have access to fair, reliable and innovative financial services, they can build businesses, protect what they have worked for, educate their children and achieve their dreams,” she said.



Gausi said supporting the conference was a way of standing with the microfinance sector and the people it exists to serve.



The three-day conference will take place at Mogfords Lake Resort in Mangochi from 22 to 24 October 2026 under the theme “One Sector, One Vision: Balancing Innovation, Compliance and Compact.”



It will bring together regulators, commercial banks, insurance firms, telecommunications companies, development partners and microfinance institutions to discuss issues affecting the sector.



The meeting will feature expert presentations and conclude with the Microfinance Excellence Awards Dinner.



Swift Capital Holdings operates through Swift Capital Growth Partners, Swift Capital Insurance Brokers and Swift Digital Finance, which serve different financial needs.