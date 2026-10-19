Kenyan pastor faces judgement over 191 deaths

A Kenyan preacher accused of ordering parents to starve their children so they could meet Jesus in heaven is facing judgement in a case involving the deaths of 191 people, most of them children.



Paul Mackenzie, founder of Good News International Ministries, and 29 co-accused are facing murder charges linked to the deaths of 190 children and one adult whose bodies were recovered from Shakahola Forest in coastal Kenya.



The prosecution alleges that Mackenzie instructed his followers to fast to death in the belief that they would attain salvation and meet Jesus before the end of the world.



Mackenzie and his co-accused have denied the murder charges, insisting that nobody was forced to die.



The High Court in Mombasa is delivering its judgement in the case, which follows years of investigations into the deaths.



The case emerged in 2023 after authorities discovered hundreds of bodies buried in shallow graves in Shakahola Forest, where Mackenzie had encouraged followers to settle.



More than 400 bodies have been recovered from the forest, making the tragedy one of the most disturbing cases linked to religious extremism in Kenya.



The 191 deaths form the basis of the murder case currently before the court.



During the trial, witnesses gave accounts of how followers were allegedly encouraged to deny themselves food in preparation for the promised journey to heaven.



Prosecutors presented evidence from witnesses, investigators, and experts in support of their case.





Mackenzie established his ministry in 2003 and attracted thousands of followers through church branches and televised sermons.



His teachings reportedly portrayed formal education as forbidden and modern medicine as evil.



After his main church closed in 2019, he moved his activities to Shakahola Forest, where followers from different parts of Kenya joined the settlement.



The deaths prompted intense public scrutiny of religious organisations and raised questions about whether authorities could have intervened earlier to protect vulnerable followers, particularly children.



Mackenzie also faces separate legal proceedings involving allegations of terrorism, radicalisation, and offences related to children’s education.