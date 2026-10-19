Immigration chief warns corrupt officers

Immigration officers who take bribes risk undermining public trust as the department tightens its stance on corruption and unprofessional conduct.



The warning came on Monday, October 19, 2026, from Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services Director General Dennis Chipao during an inspection parade at Immigration Headquarters in Blantyre.



According to the department’s national public relations officer, Pasqually Zulu, Chipao urged officers to uphold integrity, discipline, professionalism and accountability when serving the public.



Zulu said Chipao warned officers involved in corruption to stop immediately, stressing that immigration operations must follow the law and uphold transparency.



Chipao also urged officers to treat all service seekers with respect, honesty and fairness, regardless of their political affiliations or backgrounds.

Chipao caution corrupt officers

“He urged officers to serve the public with respect, honesty, fairness, impartiality and dignity, stressing that every interaction with service seekers should reflect the Department’s commitment to professional and people-centred service delivery,” said Zulu.



He said immigration officers must put national interests above partisan politics and ensure that their workplaces remain professional and impartial.



On staff welfare, Chipao assured officers that management would continue working to address their concerns, saying a motivated and supported workforce was essential for effective service delivery.



Zulu further said the Immigration chief also called for unity, mutual respect and teamwork among officers, saying collective responsibility was crucial to building a department that the public trusts and respects.

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