Four girls drown in Machinga

Four girls aged between five and 10 have died after drowning in a dam in Machinga District.



The girls, who were pupils at Mawuwa Primary School, came from Mbanila Village under Traditional Authority Mizinga.



Machinga Police spokesperson Western Kansire told Local media that the incident occurred when the girls went to the dam, which they usually visited.



Kansire said the girls’ parents became concerned when they failed to return home at the expected time.



As darkness approached, the parents decided to search for the children, only to find their bodies floating in the dam.



Authorities said the four girls were buried on Monday in Maniwa Village in the district.