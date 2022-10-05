Court orders woman to pay back 2.7 million which she obtained by false pretence

The Mponela First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday ordered a 34-year-old woman to pay K2,715,000 or in default serve 30 months in prison after she was found guilty of obtaining money amounting to MK2, 715,000 by false pretence.

Mponela Police Station Public Relations Officer sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and identified the woman as Mtheranji Thunga from Chakomba Village in Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa District.

Msadala said that the court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Benedicto Mathambo heard that the victim is a cashier and she became friends with the convict.

“It was revealed in court that one day when the victim went to work, the convict tricked her that she should join a business where she will supply wrappers (Zitenje) to village bank women groups.

“State prosecutor Sub Inspector Mathambo further told the court that the woman tricked the victim by collecting money amounting to K2,715,000.00 and promised to pay the money back after conducting business but she never used it for the intended purpose and only needed the money for her own benefit,” said Msadala.

Appearing before court on Tuesday, the woman pleaded guilty to a charge of obtaining money by false pretence.

In mitigation, she asked the court for leniency, saying she is a first offender.

However, in his submission, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Mathambo asked the court for a stiff punishment, saying cases of such nature are becoming rampant in the communities.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Talakwanji Mndala concurred with the state’s submission and ordered the woman to pay a fine of K2,715,000 or in default serve 30 months imprisonment with hard labour as a detterent to other would-be offenders and if paid, the whole amount to be treated as a compensation to the victim.