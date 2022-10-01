Kondwani Ngwira’s free manufacturing training attracts multitudes in Lilongwe

Entrepreneur Kondwani Kachamba Ngwira has conducted free manufacturing training at Bingu International Convention Center in his quest to inspire thousands of Malawians to start small scale manufacturing.

Ngwira who leads project Innovation Centre (PIC) has taught the people who have gathered at BICC on how to make soap, candles, Maheu, cornflakes and petroleum jelly.

The businessperson wants Malawi to have five thousand Malawian owned small scale manufacturing companies by the end of this year.

Ngwira also conducts similar trainings through social media and he has become a positive influence among enterprising Malawians, some of whom have already started manufacturing products such as jelly and soap.

Meanwhile, National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) has hailed Ngwira saying the micro-entrepreneurs he is training embody NEEF’s mission of empowering economically poor and underserved Malawians.

“The production clusters that are sprouting from his free lessons augur well with NEEF aspirations of contributing towards Government’s agenda of creating a million jobs,” the fund said, adding that it sent its Recoveries Manager, Wilson Namwera, to participate in the BICC trainings.

The civil society-led Black Economic Empowerment movement (MABLEM) has since asked government to support Ngwira.

Speaking to the local media, MABLEM leader, Robert Mkwezalamba, said the interest the free training has garnered show what Malawians want.

“We ask the government to incorporate people like Ngwira in their policy formulations to achieve Malawi’s economic desires,” said Mkwezalamba.

