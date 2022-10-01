Rumphi United’s relegation all but confirmed after loss

Bottom-placed Rumphi United suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Moyale Barracks this afternoon at Mzuzu Stadium.

Rumphi have gone 21 Super League games without registering a win and have 10 points from 25 games.

They are bottom of the 16-team league and are 15 points behind 13-placed Red Lions who also have a superior goal difference. Rumphi are unlikely to survive even if they win their remaining games.

Moyale are on position 7 from 23 game played with 36 points.

In the match today, Gasten Simkonda opened the scoresheet with a powerful left shot after receiving a good cross from Brown Magaga after 14 minutes of the first half before Raphael Phiri added to the lead in the 30th minute.

In the second half, the dying Leopards of Chikulamayembe pulled one back through Zikani Mponda who was also voted as man of the match.

The goal gave strength to Rumphi who started piling missiles but Moyale’s goal stopper McDonald Harawa saved the Soldiers.

As the game went to an end, Raphael Phiri beat the offside trap to make it 3-1.

Prichard Mwansa, Moyale Barracks football club coach said the very important thing is to have three points.

“It was a good game though we struggled in the second half. Our boys lost the rhythm of the game but still more we beat them and collect three points, ” he said.

Jimmy Butao, coach for Rumphi United, blamed officiating panel for bad officiation.

“We played well but officiation of today was not good especially to us. There are still games to play and we are not yet relegated until the last game,” said Butao.

