Presidential Charity Golf Initiative gets K10.5m from Ecobank

Ecobank Malawi Limited has sponsored the Presidential Charity Golf tournament slated for next month with MK10.5 million.

The golf tournament is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 8th October at Lilongwe Golf Clu and President Lazarus Chakwera together with his vice Saulos Chilima are expected to grace the occasion as they seek to raise funds for underprivileged tertiary students and survivors of cyclone Anna.

Speaking on the sidelines of the handover ceremony held at Ecobank Head office in Blantyre, the Bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Fabiano Makolija said the sponsorship is in line with the Banks Corporate Social Investment (CSI) focus on Education.

“Education is one of Ecobank’s key CSI focus areas, because as a truly Pan African Bank; we value the role that Education plays in the economic development and financial integration of Malawi and Africa at large. This is why as a responsible corporate citizen, we felt obliged to be part of this noble cause.

“We believe that this initiative will go a long way in uplifting and enabling many under-privileged tertiary students who will in turn play a great role in the economic development of our great nation in the nearer foreseeable future,” said Fabiano.

On his part, Committee member of the Presidential Charity Golf initiative who also happens to be Blantyre Sports Club Golf Captain; Chimwemwe Chimwaza thanked the bank for supporting this cause.

“We are very grateful for this sponsorship from Ecobank. When we started approaching potential sponsors, Ecobank immediately assured us that they will definitely support the initiative. This is a clear indication that Ecobank values helping the under privileged tertiary students and cyclone survivors.

“We are very thankful to Ecobank for this kind gesture and sponsorship that will make a difference in the lives of those who are less privileged,” Chimwaza said.

The tournament which is being held under the theme “Swing to Serve” aims at raising funds