South African woman under fire after posing half-naked with children

A South African social media personality, Lunya Makua also known as Queen Minaj, has come under fire for violating the rights of children after she posed half-naked with children at a primary school.

The Congress of South African Students (COSAS) in Limpopo has said it will open a case against Queen Minaj.

Makua took pictures of herself with the school kids in Lebowakgomo. In the pictures, her sweatpants are lowered to show her underwear and butt.

Makua published the pictures on her Twitter account.

Social media users have labelled the pictures as distasteful and the woman’s conduct as child abuse.

COSAS has since said that it will take action against the woman.

“Congress of South African Students in Limpopo will open a case against Lunya Makua after she posed for a half-naked photograph with Pepps primary school learners in Lebowakgomo. COSAS says Lunya has violated the rights of the school kids and should be punished,” tweeted @AdvoBarryRoux.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24