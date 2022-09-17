Fredokiss facing financial crime charges

Musician Fredokiss who is also a senior member of UTM Party has been arrested on allegations that he committed financial crimes.

National Police Spokesperson, Peter Kalaya, has confirmed that Fredokiss was arrested yesterday and he spent last night at Blantyre Police Station. Kalaya added that investigations are still underway and they expect more arrests related to the same.

According to musician Kalawe who visited Fredokiss at the police station, Fredokiss said he is being connected to dealings with people he does not know. He also told Kalawe that he presented his side of the story to the police but they told him he will remain in custody to wait for Lilongwe based officers who are investigating the matter.

In an audio clip shared by Kalawe, Fredokiss suggested that his arrest is meant to frustrate the protests which he is expected to lead next week.

Fredokiss has been organizing a parade set for 22 September to demand the release of Mussa John, a teenager who is serving three years in jail for being found in possession of Chamba.

Initially, Fredokiss wanted to lead marchers to the presidential palace in Blantyre to present a petition but he changed plans after police advised him to present the petition to the District Commissioner’s office.

