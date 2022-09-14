Former BWB employee nabbed for stealing water board materials in Blantyre

Police at Chilomoni in Blantyre District have arrested Kumbukani Moses 28, on suspicion that he stole water board materials worth K500,000.

It is reported that, during the month of August, 2022 a resident of Chilomoni area reported to police that unknown criminals stole some water taps and meters from his house.

Police initiated investigations which led to the arrest of the suspect through members of the public.

Upon being quizzed, Moses who was once an employee of Blantyre Water Board admitted to have stolen the materials from the complainant’s house and also revealed that he had been stealing the same from various houses in the area.

The police recovered eight water board meters, stopcocks, water taps, nipples, meter tails and assorted plumbing materials at the suspect’s house which have also been positively identified by Blantyre Water Board Officials.

He will appear before court to answer the charge accordingly.

Moses comes from Chimkwakwala Village, Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza District.