Dzaleka youths hail Tumaini Letu

Youth at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa district have hailed Tumini Letu organization for training them in various areas such as painting, drama, music, photography, video production and graphic designing through its Creative Skills Development Programs.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 after the graduation of the first cohort at Dzaleka, the youths said they are well equipped to use the skills to excel in life. The first cohort of the beneficiaries of the program graduated last Saturday, 3rd September, 2022. The second cohort of the project is in progress.

One of the graduates, Nelson Simplice Kasongo, told Malawi24 that the skills have come timely when youths at the camp are exploring various ways to support themselves.

“I am grateful for the training. I have acquired the skills in video production and I am ready to use the skills to venture into commercial video production. I have acquired the skills that will enable me to excel in the video production industry,” he told Malawi24.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, founder and director of Tumaini Letu Malawi Tresor Nzengu Mpauni widely known as Menes La Plume advised the youths to use the skills acquired productively.

Tumaini Letu’s Creative Skills Development Program consists of training of youth in painting, drama, music, photography, video production, dance and graphics designing.

Tumaini Letu’s Creative Skills Program is implemented in partnership with the Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF) and Goethe-Institute Africa. The project is part of the Sound Connect Fund, made possible with funding from the ACP-EU Culture Programme with co-funding from Goethe Institut and Siemens Stiftung Foundation.

Tumaini Letu commits to continue supporting the youth development at the camp through other programs such as Youth Engagement and Behavior Change, Community-based Tourism, Preservation of Intangible Cultural Heritage, the annual Tumaini Festival and more.

