Scorchers face TZ in Group C decider

The Malawi National Women’s team face Tanzania in a must win Group C decider for a place in the last four of the 2022 COSAFA Women’s Championship.

The Scorchers and Tanzania are tied at four points but Malawi have a a superior goal difference and must collect maximum points to finish top of the group which is the only way to make it to the semifinals with the other three slots already decided.

South Africa and Zambia have qualified as group A and B winners respectively while Namibia have clinched the only best second- placed team slot meaning only group winners will qualify from Group C.

Malawi can also finish top of the group if they draw with Tanzania and hope that third placed Botswana who have two points drop points against with Comoros.

A win for Botswana would leave all three teams on five points and officials having to get their calculators out.

The Scorchers’ match against Tanzania is a repeat of last year’s final which saw the East African visitors lift the Cosafa Championship after a 1-0 victory.

Malawi will go into the game without captain and leading scorer Tabitha Chawinga who left for Italy on Tuesday afternoon after the end of the August 29-September 6 FIFA Women’s International window.

But Coach Lovemore Fazili is confident that the girls will deliver .

“We are very prepared for the game, and the girls know the importance of the match that we need a win at all costs to qualify for the semifinals.

“We are not under pressure that Tabitha has left us. She is our captain we are going to miss her services because she took a leading role in the first two games.

“However, we have other good players who will replace her and we are confident that they are going to perform well just like they did last year by reaching the final in her absence,” he said.

If they win tomorrow, the Scorchers will face Group B leaders Zambia in the Semifinals.

Source: FAM

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24