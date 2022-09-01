Govt hails Amref for contributing towards the health agenda in Malawi

Malawi Government through the Ministry of Health and Population has hailed the Amref Health Africa Malawi for the good work it has done to the health sector in Malawi, for all the years it has worked here.

Speaking recently during the Armed Malawi 10th Anniversary Celebrations which took place in Lilongwe, Deputy Minister of Health Hon. Enock Phale said Amref for the past 10 years it has been working in Malawi it has contributed a lot to the heath sector in Malawi and Government of Malawi celebrates the partnership as well as the great milestones they have seen on ground.

“We have been working with Amref in these past 10 years on a number of programs ranging from Maternal Newborn and Child Health, Sexual Reproductive and Health Rights, Water and Sanitation, Human Resources for Health, COVID-19 response and advocacy for Community Health through the National Community Health Ambassador.

“This was done in an effort to advance Universal Health Coverage in Malawi, through strengthening primary health care and ensuring that no one is left behind which is in line with our 5-year Health Sector Strategic Plan II (2017 to 2022). Implementation focused in the districts of Chitipa, Ntchisi, Mangochi, Machinga, Zomba and Chikwawa. Therefore as Government we commend AMREF for their work in health sector, they have achieved a lot and help us in many ways,” said Phale.

Phale added that Amref also anticipates implementation of the National Community Health /Framework (2022-30) in the area of capacity building of community Health workers, health post construction, strengthening community health structures and continued support to the role of the National Community Health Ambassador.

According to Phale this demonstrates that Amref is not static but moving with time considering the changing realities and expectations around Universal Health Coverage.

Phale further added that Government through the Ministry of Health is committed to continue working with Amref in bringing about lasting health change in Malawi through the various projects they will be implementing.

He then thanked Amref Health Africa and all partners for the good work they are doing across the country.

In his remarks Amref Global Leadership Group CEO Dr. Githinji Gitahi, said Amref Health Africa is a global organisation and they are in 35 Countries in Africa and Malawi is one of the Countries they have been working with for the past 10 years.

He added that they have worked closely with other partners including UNFPA and also the people of Malawi, spending more than 45 million Us Dollars in the areas of improving water and sanitation, improving access to maternal and child health, improving access to Sexual reproductive health and rights and also increasing access to Nutrition and child health.

“We have worked with Malawi in so many areas and in all these areas we have worked in many districts in Malawi and the achievements are clear and they include training over health personnel and training of community health workers or health service assistants, to ensure that we improve and achieve a health Malawi. This has of course included response to outbreak of cholera, Covid-19 among others,” said Gitahi.

Amref Health Africa Malawi office was founded in 2012 and has made significant contributions to the health sector in Malawi through its projects that are implemented across the country.

Its success includes rehabilitating and constructing sanitation facilities such as toilets, boreholes, washrooms and many more in various health facilities. Amref has also trained over 100 health workers (nurses) through its e-learning program in Malawi.

