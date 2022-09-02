Malawi to spend K7 billion on three new tollgates

Roads Fund Administration says it will spend K7 billion on construction of tollgates in Kasungu, Mchinji and Salima districts.

Spokesperson for the Roads Fund, Masauko Ngwaluko, has confirmed to the local media.

According to Ngwaluko, money is already available for the construction projects and currently they are still in the process of purchasing extra equipment.

Currently, Malawi a Chingeni Tollgate Plaza in Balaka and Kalinyeke Tollgate Plaza in Dedza which were commissioned last year in November.

Small vehicles are required to pay K1,700 while minibuses are charged K3,400 to pass through the toll gate. As of May this year, the two tollgates had raked in K2 billion but they are expected to raise K5 billion per year.

In March this year, Roads Fund Administration employees were arrested after it was revealed that they had been manipulating the toll payment system to steal over K10 million.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24