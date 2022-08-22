Police urge motorcycle taxi operators to check IDs of passengers

Monkey Bay Police Station has advised motorcycle taxi operators to check passengers’ identity cards before carrying the passengers saying the police continue to record cases of motorcycles hijacks by criminals that masquerade as passengers.

Community Policing Coordinator Sub lnspector Masautso Katemera said this at Cape Maclear and Malembo Trading Centres in Mangochi during meetings with motorcycle taxi operators.

He called on motorcycle taxi operators commonly known as kabaza operators to first of all know details of passengers including national ID and other relevant documents before taking off.

“Before you carry any person, make sure you know where the person come from and where the person is going and you should also check the person’s ID,” Monkey Bay Police Station Community Policing Coordinator added.

Katemera observed that a lot of motor cycle taxi operators have been hijacked of their motorcycles after carrying people whose particulars are not known, saying this become difficult to trace such criminals.

He, however, cautioned the motorcycle taxi operators against mob justice whenever they apprehend a suspected motorcycle taxi hijacker saying mob justice defeats justice.

One of motorcycle taxi operators at Cape Maclear, Mavuto Issa, commended the police for providing the operators with safety tips saying it is true that taxi operators are attacked by passengers who in most cases are untraceable because their particulars are not known.

Issa said the operators will abide by the police instructions and pledged to desist from mob justice whenever they apprehend suspected motorcycles hijackers.

Monkey Bay Police Station Community Policing is currently engaging motorcycle taxi operators on safety tips to avoid hijacks and other related crimes.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24