MCP politician arrested for raping a child

Mayor for Mzuzu City, Gift Desire Nyirenda, who is also a senior member of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been arrested on allegations that he defiled a 14-year-old child.

According to Mzuzu Police, it was reported that during the night of August 1, 2022 at Nkhorongo location in Luwinga, the victim who is a standard seven girl was sleeping together with the suspect’s daughter at their home.

Nyirenda went to the children’s room only to switch off the lights and then he left.

After some few minutes, he went back to the children’s room and he went straight to the bed of the victim where he raped the child.

He wanted to give the victim two thousand kwacha but she refused.

He, however, threatened her not to reveal or she will be killed.

On the night of August 2, he went again to the room but did not manage to rape the child.

However, on the night of August 3, he raped the child more than once.

The suspect defiled the child for five nights and each night more than once except the first night he did it once.

The child reported the matter to the maid who did not take up the issue and on August 8 the child reported the matter to her uncle’s wife and she did not do anything.

On August 12, the suspect’s wife told the child to leave the house.

The child packed her belongings and reported the matter to Mzuzu Police Station.

The victim was sent to Mzuzu health centre for examination and the results indicated that she was defiled.

The suspect is in police custody and if charged with defilement, he faces 10 years in prison.

