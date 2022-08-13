Govt asked to recruit more female teachers to motivate girls in rural areas

Government has been asked to recruit more female teachers in rural areas so that they can motivate young girls who drop out of school early due to lack of motivation.

This was said during Policy Advocacy Meeting on Transformative Education Program

which Civil Society Education Coaliation conducted in collaboration with other organization on Friday in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, Board Chairperson of the Coaliation Limbani Nsapato said that they have found out that teachers refuse to work in rural areas because they are not motivated as well as such government should consider on the same.

Nsapato said it is a challenge that the ministry of education is not responsible for the issue of early childhood education which is affecting the coordination of various stakeholders because Ministry of Gender is one handling that area instead of the Ministry of Education.

He then said that the explaination by the Ministry of Education has been that it is loaded with other activities as such going forward there is a need for the two ministries to work together with other stakeholders to address the issue of early childhood education in the country in terms of access , quality and financing.

“Through today’s engagement with other CSOs we would like to ensure that we generate ideas to transform our education system which is contributing towards the UN summit.

“We also believe that apart from that area, there is a need to adopt technology because it has a great role in transforming education, making it more inclusive, equitable, effective and Sustainable,” he said.

On her part, Deputy Director of Teachers Education and Development in the Ministry of Education Rose Kalizang’oma challenged the CSOs that they need to come up with solutions because everyone knows the challenges and they have been talking about them for a long time as such there is a need to join hands so that they can find best solutions in order to improve the education system in the country.

Kalizang’oma noted that the CSOs are there to monitor and at the same time to come up with solutions in the education system.

“As government, we are making sure that our students are learning in a conducive environment by providing enough resource such as teaching and learning materials , building school infrastructure among others,” she said.

