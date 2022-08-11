Prophet Mbewe joins People’s Party

Mbewe (C) with former President Banda (L) today

Prophet David Mbewe has joined Peoples Party (PP) and he has been welcomed into the party today by the PP national executive committee in Lilongwe.

PP spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda has confirmed saying Mbewe availed himself for service .

Writing on her Facebook page, PP president Joyce Banda said Mbewe expressed his wish to join the former ruling party four months ago.

“Today was the anointed day when representatives of our members were drawn from across the country to receive him,” said Banda who is also former Malawi President.

Mbewe who leads the Living Word Evangelical Church was a member of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party and there had been reports that he had plans to contest for the presidency of the DPP at the party’s convention in 2023.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24