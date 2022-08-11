New Chinese ambassador to Malawi presents letter to Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera has received Letters of Credence from People’s Republic of China’s new ambassador to Malawi Long Zhou and the two leaders have discussed how relations between the two countries can be strengthened to benefit their people.

Writing on his Facebook page, Chakwera said they have agreed to remain authentic in their diplomatic engagement so that both the people of China and Malawi continue to benefit mutually.

“I am delighted to note that the new envoy brings additional perspectives on how China plans to explore more areas of cooperation in terms of infrastructure development, trade, cultural and academic exchange, tourism and agriculture among others,” Chakwera said.

Speaking to the local media, Zhou hailed Malawi for maintaining peace and prosperity and engaging in remarkable achievements.

“Since independence, your country has maintained peace and stability and seen itself developing. We will make sure that our relationship grows from strength to strength,” Zhou said.

He also said that China is committed to making joint efforts to further promote bilateral relations for the betterment of the people of the two nations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, thanked the new Chinese Ambassador for promising to continue the development that stalled due to Covid-19 Pandemic. She said Malawi will continue working with China as decided in 2007.

“We are happy that China has promised to further support us in infrastructure development. They have promised to finish some projects that stalled because of the Covid 19 Pandemic including the judiciary complex in Lilongwe,” Tembo said.

For over 15 years, China has been supporting Malawi in various sectors including health, education and agriculture among others.

