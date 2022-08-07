Blue Eagles beat Hammers to book quarterfinal place

Blue Eagles have reached the FDH Bank Cup quarterfinals after a hard-fought 2-1 win over last year’s finalists Ekwendeni Hammers at Mzuzu Stadium.

Gilbert Chirwa gave the visitors the lead with a tap in from the corner kick on 72 minutes and Isaiah Nyirenda equalized 6 minutes later via a 30 metre drive.

Paul Master scored the winner in added time as both teams were anticipating penalties with Eagles replacing goalkeeper John Soko with Chakonda Majanga in added time.

After the game, Eagles Assistant coach Christopher Sibale said their aim is to win this year’s Cup and all they wanted was a win despite not playing good football.

“What matters most in Cup games is the win, we did not play good football because of the pitch but the good thing is we have won and our target is to win this cup” said Sibale.

Ekwendeni’s Etson Kadenge blamed his boys for lack of concentration saying their focus will now be on the league games.

“We played good football but we lost concentration towards the end of the game and our opponents capitalized and we are out but we will do better in the league.” Kadenge said.

Eagles have joined Chitipa United, Extreme, Bullets Reserve, Kamuzu Barracks and Changalume Barracks.

