Kachasu kills Ibrahim Matola

Police in Lilongwe say Ibrahim Matola, 25, died on Saturday in Lilongwe after excessively drinking Kachasu, a locally distilled spirit, on an empty stomach.

Lilongwe Police Station deputy spokesperson Sub Inspector Foster Benjamin said Matola died at Namitete Trading Centre.

According to Benjamin, Foster giving details on what happened explained that he (Matola) went out on a drinking binge at a certain shebeen within the trading centre.

Later, during the night, he was found unconscious close to the drinking joint. Some well-wishers took him to St. Gabriel’s Hospital for treatment.

He died while being treated on and postmortem examination carried out by a medical officer from Chileka Health Centre showed that death was due to hypoglycemia (low blood sugar).

Ibrahim Matola came from Bwemba Village Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe District.