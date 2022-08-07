Two Balaka protesters denied bail

Two of 30 demonstrators who were arrested in Balaka have been denied bail by the Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate Court after it was established that one was already wanted for three murder cases and the other is suspected of torching shops at Balaka Market on the day of the protests.

Assistant Public Relation Officer for Eastern Region Police Headquarters Sergeant Tionge Kayenda has confirmed to Malawi24.

Sergeant Kayenda said that the court heard from State Prosecutor Asma Katete that following further investigations by the police after the arrest of the suspects, it was established that one of the suspects Chisomo Davie aged 21 of Nkhundi village, Traditional Authority Liwonde in Machinga district had been on the police wanted list in connection to three murder cases one of which is of a 70-year-old man Derrick John Kauwa which occurred in the same district of Balaka.

She said that the state further informed the court that the second suspect, Martin John’s life is in danger if granted bail for he is the one suspected to have set ablaze 19 benches at Balaka market during the demonstrations.

Passing his ruling on the state’s submission, Senior Resident Magistrate Yohane Munthali denied the two bail and went ahead granting bail to the rest of the 28 protesters on condition that they be reporting to Balaka Police Station every fortnight and that they should not interfere with Police investigations.

The case will come again in court on August 29, 2022 for hearing.