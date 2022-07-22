Merlyne Yolamu appointed Malawi Police chief

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Merlyne Nachulu Yolamu as Inspector General of the Malawi Police.

Chakwera has made the appointment in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 154 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi

According to a statement signed by Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba, the appointment is subject to confirmation by the National Assembly.

Yolamu becomes the second woman to be appointed as IG in Malawi following Mary Nangwale who was police chief between 2004 and 2005. Nangwale’s appointment was not confirmed by Parliament and she was redeployed.

Yolamu replaces George Kainja who was fired a few weeks ago for allegedly receiving bribes from Zuneth Sattar in exchange for procurement contracts.

Kainja allegedly received a vehicle and about K8 million to facilitate the awarding of a contract to Sattar’s company.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24