Bullets sign Frank Willard from Mafco, Christopher Gototo joins Blue Eagles

Nyasa Big Bullets have announced the signing of defensive midfielder Frank Willard from Mafco FC on a three-year.

A Reserve product, the 21-year old had earlier moved to Mafco FC where he played for the military side in the first round of the top flight football.

And after the end of the first phase, Willard has returned to the club and this has been confirmed by the current log leaders through a statement posted on their official Facebook page.

“Nyasa Big Bullets are delighted to announce the signing of Frank Willard on a three-year deal. The 21-year old defensive midfielder joins from Mafco FC, having played for our Reserve team in the 2020/21 season,” reads part of the statement.

The midfielder was part of Enos Chatama’s successful squad that won a treble in the 2020/21 season where they won Thumbs Up League, Powerstart Tayale Cup and Nyasa Capital Finance Southern Region league.

In related development, Dedza Dynamos have made a triple signing of Victor Lungu from Civil Service United, Khumbo Msowoya from Red Lions and Limbani Suwedi who was unattached.

The trio has signed long term contracts with the club.

At Blue Eagles, Richard Rabson and Christopher Gototo have joined the club from Ekwendeni Hammers and Ascent Academy for undisclosed fees.

Meanwhile, Mike Tetteh, who was at Ekwendeni Hammers has joined Chiradzulu based Sable Farming FC.

All these transfers are subject to a confirmation from Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

The mid-season transfer window closes on Friday, 22 July, 2022.

