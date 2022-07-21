Thief killed after attempting to rob bank

People at Likuni in Lilongwe have stoned to death an armed robber who attempted to steal money at a First Capital Bank branch in the area.

The thief has been stoned to death after his attempt to steal money failed.

Reports indicate that the yet to be identified robber entered the bank as a customer. He went to a teller and deman-ded to be given money.

When the teller told the robber that he could not withdraw money without withdrawal slip, the robber drew out one of his two guns and shot at the glass separating him and the teller.

After the gunshot, the teller handed cash to the robber. However, outside the bank, the robber failed to start his motorcycle.

Noticing that he could not get away, members of the public started pelting stones at the robber.

“He kept shooting but people overpowered him. One person has of course been shot,” an eyewitness said.

Police later arrived at the scene but they are yet to comment on the incident.