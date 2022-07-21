Madalitso Band back in Malawi

Madalitso band, a duo of Yobu Maligwa and Yosefe Kalekeni, has arrived home after being stranded in London, United Kingdom.

The Band which was in Europe for its fifth tour, failed to get home on Monday due to logistical issues. This, left the duo stranded in London.

In a tweet, the band expressed concern over delay of their journey back home. According to the group, Ethiopian Airlines was to blame for their failure to return home on time.

“Nobody has come to offer us a place to sleep or food to eat. We have been on the phone to the London office all day yesterday and today and all we hear is that we’re on the waiting list. We booked our flights 10 weeks ago,” reads the tweet in partial

In response to Malawians outcry, the Airline in question made a swift arrangement which saw the local band getting on last night’s flight back to Malawi.

Upon arrival, the band wrote: “Once again though it was all the noise and the support that came from the public that helped push things forward. We’re so humbled by the response.”

The duo graced 53 concerts in Europe and concluded the music tour two days ago.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24