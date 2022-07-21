Government to recruit 3,500 auxiliary primary school teachers

Malawi Government says it will recruit 3,500 Auxiliary Teachers who will be expected to start working when schools reopen during the month of October, 2022.

According to Ministry of Education, the Malawi Education Reform Programme (MERP) with support from the World Bank has allocated funds for the recruitment.

Teachers to be engaged are from the Initial Primary Teacher Education (IPTE), cohorts 13 and 14, to be placed in various Primary Schools across the 34 education districts in the country.

“Engagement of the teachers will be done directly by School Management Committees (SMCs) and will be on temporary basis. The contract period for this engagement is one academic year. Subject to funding opportunities, the contracts may be renewed,” reads a statement from the ministry.

The ministry has since urged interested teachers in the named cohorts to call at Local Council Offices of their choice and indicate their availability by 1st September, 2022.

The announcement comes after the ministry also announced that contracts of current auxiliary teachers will be terminated on 31 July this year due to unavailability of funds.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24