Start date of Mzuzu International Volleyball Tourney changed

The 2022 edition of the FISD International Volleyball tournament which was scheduled to start on August 5 has been shifted to August 12.

Chairperson of the organizing committee Killy Musukwa said despite the change, the venue remains the same Katoto Open Courts in Mzuzu City. The competition is expected to end on August 14, 2022.

The Chairperson said the change is with respect to one of the tournament participants, Mbeya Best VI’s request.

Musukwa said: “Mbeya Best VI requested a shift on dates because of their involvement in their domestic league. The issue was resolved in consultations with teams both local and international. The tournament starts on August 12 and it will end on August 14, 2022.”

Meanwhile, Mzuzu International Academy has vowed to offer accommodation to the foreign teams at K7,000.00, a fee which is considered cheaper as compared to what they could get elsewhere in Mzuzu City.

Nyaluwanga Farms and Grand Palace Hotel, Ecobank have joined FISD in sponsoring the tournament but they are yet to reveal the amount of money they are going to pump in.

According to Musukwa, so far, 70% of the preparatory work has been done for the tournament.

Musukwa said among others, they have already made some payments, courts have already been painted, and they targeting to complete all the preparations for the tournament by July 31.

“We expect that this year’s tournament will be top notch. One unique thing about this tournament is that it is bringing teams from two zones. There will be teams from Zone VI as well as East Africa,” clarified Musukwa.

Vice Chairperson for Northern Region Volleyball League, Aaron Manda, said the tournament is important in the development of volleyball in the country as it will provide opportunity to the local players in sharing experience with international players.

“Our players will have a platform to rub shoulders with professional players playing in professional teams. They will be exposed to other different volleyball techniques and styles. Our expectation is that teams from Malawi will reach the finals and possibly win the tournament,” he said.

Vice Captain for Moyale Volleyball Team, Moses Mzumara, said the tournament is always a thriller and his team hopes to clinch the championship this year.

“We have vivid memories of a loss in the finals to Mbeya Best VI last year, and this year we would like to emerge champions,” remarked Mzumara.

This year’s tournament will see Mbeya Best VI from Tanzania coming with the men’s team as defending champions and Kampala International University as a ladies’ team from Tanzania.

From Zambia, Nkhwazi Volleyball Team will come with both men’s and ladies’ teams just like Buffalo Volleyball Team while Prison Leopards will only bring a ladies’ team.

Zimbabwe will send NABA Men’s Volleyball Team and Harare City Ladies’ Volleyball Team.

In both men’s and ladies’ categories, this year’s champions will go away with MK2 million while runners up will pocket MK1 million.

However, MK600, 000.00 and MK400, 000.00 will be prize money for positions 3 and 4, respectively.

