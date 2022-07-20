Catholic priest Muhosa laid to rest

The body of Rev. Fŕ. Dr. Thomas Muhosha has been laid to rest at Tchokola Village, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba where thousands of people gathered to bid him farewell.

Muhosha was recently convicted and sentenced to 30 years imprisonment with hard labour in connection with the murder of a person with albinism McDonald Masambuka of Machinga.

Vicar General of the Zomba Diocese, Fŕ. Vincent Chilolo and Bishop Emeritus, Allan Chamgwera led the requim mass in honour of Fŕ. Muhosha at St Montfort Chiluwe Church, an out station of the Zomba Cathedral.

The requiem mass had no homily and speeches from the Zomba Diocese but was attended by many Catholic priests and Catholic Religious Sisters from different Catholic congregations.

Some of the priests said they will remember Muhosha because of his sense of humour and his developmental consciousness which was meant to move Zomba Diocese forward in development.

Muhosha’s brother in law, Peter Ntenda, told reporters in an interview that the deceased was supportive to the Catholic Church and to his family.

He also said late Muhosha supported needy children to access education by providing them educational needs.

“Fŕ. Muhosha was very accommodative and used to support needy children to access education by providing them with bursary and other learning materials, ” Ntenda added.

He said the family can’t understand the cause of Muhosha’s death and why government transferred Muhosha from Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital to Zomba Central Hospital, saying Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital was better than Zomba Hospital.

He said the family feels Muhosha was murdered and the family has since called on the media to investigate into the circumstances that led to Muhosha’s death.

Muhosha who died at Zomba Central Hospital on July 19 was born on July 6, 1970 and died at 52.