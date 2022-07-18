Ken B is my worst nightmare – Med C

It never rains but pours for Ken B Wazakena as dancehall star Med C has described him as his worst nightmare.

According to the 18-year-old musician, Ken B ruined his image and working relationship with his former manager Tionge Mhango of Magic Fingers.

He has added that Ken is not his manager.

“Amandisokonezera zinthu komanso aliyense amene angauzidwe kuti Ken B ndi manager wanga apite ndi Ken B wazakena ku police (He messes up things for me. If he continues to claim that he is my manager, report him to police),” said Med C.

Ken B who was chased from a party yesterday in Blantyre, informed the public that he manages the Litiro star following the termination of his contract with Magic Fingers.

Prior to this, he made a video clip with the dancehall artist in which they were aiming at musician Patience Namadingo. This brought Wazakena into the limelight.

Later on, he went out on a date with renowned songstress Zani Challe after amassing more votes from the public.

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Malawi24