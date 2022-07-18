Moyale struggle to beat Ngwanje FC

Super League side Moyale Barracks came from behind to beat Ngwanje FC 2-1 on Sunday and book a place in the Round of 16 of FDH Bank Cup.

Lower league side Ngwanje FC looked so hungry for a goal and made several attempts in the first half.

In the second half, Ngwanje started going forward but chances of scoring were not on their side until in the 63rd minute when Moyale defenders failed to clear the ball and Yohane Nkhoma beat goal stopper McDonald Harawa to give his team the lead.

Ngwanje’s goal awakened the Soldiers and in the 65th minute they equalized. A ball from right of the ground crossed by Raphael Phiri to Lloyd Njaliwa landed on Gasten Simkonda who found the back of the night.

Njaliwa came with the second goal for the soldiers in the 86th minute to give his team a well deserved lead.

Moyale held on to their lead and managed to win 2-1.

In a post-match interview, Moyale Barracks coach Prichard Mwansa hailed Ngwanje for their hardworking sprit.

“Honestly speaking Ngwanje is a good side and they gave us a good game, but what is important in cup game is to win and progress to another round of the cup,” said Mwansa.

In his remarks, Ngwanje FC coach Pasco Chirwa blamed the officiating team saying they are the cause of their defeat.

“It was a good game but we lost because of the referee who let us down. Moyale is not hard to beat now but the officiating team let us down, now we are going to concentrate on league games where we are in third position,” said Chirwa.

In another game in the same cup, Karonga United beat Iponga 2-1 at Karonga stadium.

Ramadan Mtafu and Khumbo Msowoya were on target for Karonga while Gule Mwaisope scored for Iponga.

Christopher Nyambose, Karonga United, coach said his boys played according to his instructions.

“My boys played well according to how I instructed them, Iponga is a good side and we know them because they are from here (Karonga). I told my boys not to underrate them and here we are now into the next round of the cup,” said Nyambose.

With the win, Moyale Barracks will meet Nyasa Big Bullets while Karonga will play Changalume Barracks in the round of 16 FDH Cup.

