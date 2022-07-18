Driver hit by tanker while standing beside stationary truck

A Scania tanker last night overturned and hit to death a driver who was standing beside his freightliner truck which he had stopped along the Jenda-Mzuzu M1 road after it run out of fuel.

The accident occurred on Sunday July 17, 2022 at about 1900 hours at Mzimba Bridge along Jenda-Mzuzu M1 road.

The driver of Scania tanker registration number MZ 25554/RU 9573 was driving from the direction of Jenda heading Mzuzu, and on arrival after Mzimba Bridge while ascending, he was following another motor vehicle registration number NS 314 TATA light lorry which was going in the same direction.

As the two vehicles were both ascending, the driver of the lorry reduced speed after realizing that there was a stationary motor vehicle in front.

Since the Scania tanker driver was following too close, the Scania ended up hitting the lorry and as a result the driver of the Scania lost control of the motor vehicle.

The Scania overturned to the extreme nearside dirty verge and in the process of overturning it also hit the truck driver who was standing beside his stationary motor vehicle registration number ZA1202/TO 6690 Freightliner truck.

Following the impact, the yet to be identified male driver sustained severe head injuries and multiple fractures on both legs.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mzimba district hospital. Investigations are underway to establish full details of the deceased.

