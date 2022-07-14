FDH Bank employees arrested for stealing K340,000 from customer

Two FDH bank employees have been arrested in Chiradzulu for stealing K340,000 from a customer’s bank account.

The suspects are William Mitiyali, 33, and Alfred Mkwanda, 30, who work as commissionaires at Chiradzulu FDH Bank.

Chiradzulu Police Spokesperson Innocent Moses said the customer went to make transactions at Chiradzulu FDH Bank on June 14 and 15 this year, where he was assisted by the first suspect, Miliyati.

Miliyati then demanded a pin number from the customer which raised some suspicion.

After submitting her details, the customer discovered that someone had withdrawn some cash from her account at Goliati ATM but using cardless withdrawal on the same date she issued the pin and details.

On July 13 this year, the customer went back to Chiradzulu FDH Bank where she lodged her complaints to the Bank Manager.

Investigations were instituted, leading to the arrest of the second suspect (Mkwanda) using CCTV footage at Goliati ATM Centre.

When questioned, Mkwanda revealed that Miliyati generated the pin for him to cash from the said account.

This led to the arrest of the two suspects and they have been charged with theft contrary to Section 278 of the Penal Code.

William Mitiyali, 33, from Nansanya Village in Traditional Authority Nchiramwera in Thyolo and Alfred Mkwanda, 30, from Mpira Village in Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi.

